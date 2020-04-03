Hawkins County's first COVID-19 death reported by state

ROGERSVILLE — The Tennessee Health Department reported Friday there is now one COVID-19 related death in Hawkins County, as well as eight people who tested positive for the coronavirus and 72 people who tested negative.

No other information about the Hawkins County death was available, but as of Friday the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee was three — one each in Hawkins, Greene and Sullivan counties.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing began Friday in Rogersville at the Hawkins County Health Department.

Anyone who believes they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at (423) 979-4689 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Preregistration is required for testing.

The Rogersville Health Department will conduct drive-thru testing Monday through Friday, 1-3 p.m.

There are also drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations at the Health Department offices in Johnson City, Elizabethton and Greeneville.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 update showed the number of positive cases in the state now tops 3,000. The state was reporting 3,067 cases of the novel coronavirus, up 222 from Thursday.

COVID-19 testing results for other Northeast Tennessee counties as of Friday afternoon: Washington County, 20 positives and 300 negatives; Unicoi County, one positive and 30 negatives; Sullivan County, 18 positives,188 negatives and one death; Johnson County, two positives and 10 negatives; Hamblen County, three positives and 95 negatives; Greene County, 16 positives, 89 negatives and one death; and Carter County, three positives and 69 negatives.