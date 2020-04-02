Rogersville among four NET health department COVID-19 testing locations

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Health Department is one of four locations in Northeast Tennessee offering drive-thru testing for persons experiencing symptoms of coronavirus. Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Aside from Rogersville, testing will take place in Johnson City, Greeneville and Elizabethton, but preregistration by phone is required.

Anyone who believes they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at (423) 979-4689 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Preregistration is required for testing at all sites and will be unavailable at the sites. National Guard medical teams will be onsite to assist with testing.

COVID-19 cases by county

On Tuesday, Ballad Health reported a “cluster” of positive COVID-19 tests in Hawkins County, including three employees of Hawkins County Memorial Hospital in Rogersville. At that time there were four confirmed cases in the county.

On Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Department Health was reporting seven confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Hawkins County, as well as 71 negative tests.

As for the rest of the Northeast Tennessee region, Sullivan County has 17 positives, 183 negatives and one death; Washington County, 20 positives and 293 negatives; Greene County, 16 positives, 87 negatives and one death; Hamblen County, three positives and 90 negatives; Carter County, one positive and 68 negatives; Johnson County, two positives and seven negatives; Unicoi, one positive and 26 negatives; and Hancock County, six negatives.

Where and when to receive testing

These sites will be open in the health department parking lot beginning April 3 until further notice:

— Greene and Carter County Health Departments: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

— Rogersville and Washington County Health Departments: Monday-Friday, 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Here is the address for each testing location:

— Carter County Health Department, 403 E. G St., Elizabethton

— Hawkins County’s Rogersville Health Department, 201 Park Blvd.

— Greene County Health Department, 810 Church St., Greeneville

— Washington County Health Department, 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City

High-risk categories are prioritized for testing

Patients with symptoms will undergo prescreening and preregistration by phone, and then be directed to the site to undergo nasal swab collection and testing for COVID-19. Public health nurses will then follow up with the patient.

Most people, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19.

Those in high-risk categories are prioritized for testing, including those in contact with confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women and people who have COVID-19 symptoms.

How to reduce the impact of COVID-19

The Tennessee Health Department offers this basic advice:

— Wash your hands often with soap and water — or alcohol-based hand rub — for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing

— Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

— Stay home when you are sick

— Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue

— Clean and disinfect objects such as cell phones, computers and other frequently touched surfaces regularly

— Practice social/physical distancing from others, be safer at home

Advice for high-risk populations

— Keep at least six feet between yourself and others.

— Limit your time in public to essential needs only, such as grocery trips, medical care, pharmacy needs or emergencies

— When you are in public, avoid crowds as much as possible, keep away from others who may be sick, and wash your hands often

— Avoid non-essential travel, especially on airlines and cruise ships

— Stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed