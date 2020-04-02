Hawkins volunteers distribute 500 free face masks despite elastic shortage

ROGERSVILLE — The distribution of hundreds of face masks to Hawkins County first responders took on a higher level of urgency Wednesday in light of a “cluster” of positive COVID-19 tests reported in the county by Ballad Health on Tuesday, including three Rogersville hospital workers.

Until the COVID-19 crisis has ended, a group of Hawkins County volunteers will be making face masks to be distributed on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Rogersville National Guard Armory. The free masks will go to police and emergency first responders, health care workers, and other essential workers who need them.

A total of 500 face masks were distributed Wednesday at the armory to volunteer fire departments from Bulls Gap, Church Hill, Persia, and Lakeview. An employee from the Rogersville CVS pharmacy also stopped by to pick up masks for her coworkers.

Other recipients of the latest batch of newly manufactured masks either had them delivered or picked them up earlier in the day Wednesday. They included the Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Hawkins County HAZMAT, Rogersville police and fire, and military personnel from the both the Rogersville and Mount Carmel National Guard armories.

The masks are being made by individuals or small groups of volunteers from the Rogersville-based Project Serve Our Soldiers organization, along with members of the Happy Hearts Quilting Guild. About six NJROTC students were also sewing last week, but in light of the county’s Declaration of Emergency on Monday, they had to stop and enter quarantine.

“It’s going to help protect all of our guys”

Rogersville Police Department Chief Doug Nelson said Wednesday the cluster of positive COVID-19 cases makes Wednesday’s distribution of masks to police and rescue personnel critical.

“They’ve been getting us the masks and we’re taking them to whoever needs them,” Nelson said. “We’ve got some firemen who need them, and we took a bunch to EMS, sheriff’s office — all different places. I’ve distributed 189 so far, plus we’ve got a lot more today. I’d say another couple hundred are needed, at least. They’re reusable, but some of them need more, depending on how many calls they go out on.”

Church Hill Fire Chief Luke Wood picked up 100 masks to be distributed among his 27 firefighters.

“This is a pretty big donation to us and our fire department,” Wood said. “We appreciate this organization doing that for us. It’s going to help protect all of our guys in our fire department in the event that we do come across somebody who has an exposure to this. We’ve got 27 firefighters, and that includes the police department, so it’s going to help equip both the fire department and the police department.”

Corki Weart from Project Serve Our Soldiers is helping coordinate the mask-making and distribution effort. The group received several donations after a Times News article about their efforts was published Friday.

“Initially we received a $100 donation and a $500 donation, and then we’ve had several rolls of surgical grade fabric donated to us from a company that makes face masks,” Weart said. “Fabric contributions are coming in continuously. We’ve already gone through 10 to 12 rolls already, and this is about 1,000 masks right here (ready for distribution).”

“This elastic shortage has been a problem”

About 15 people are currently involved in the process, and they’re churning out hundreds of masks each day. The only thing that can stop them now is running out of elastic.

“We need as much elastic as we can get our hands on,” she said. “Search your rooms, search your sewing rooms, and if it’s wider, we’ll cut it down. We’ll wash it and get it ready.”

The Rogersville group has its mask-manufacturing system down to a science. The raw fabric goes to the cutters, who cut out the masks. Those cut-outs and elastic are then delivered to the sewers.

“We’re trying to make it easy for them so that we shorten the production time, so they don’t have to stop and cut, and they don’t have to cut the elastic,” Weart said. “All they have to do is just sew away. We don’t want our sewers out and exposed. And every mask is being produced in a clean, sterile environment.”

Weart added, “Then they’re packaged 10 in a bag. Nothing we get (for distribution) is handled directly. Everything that we have goes from the roll, to the cutter, to the sewer, and it comes back to us bagged and ready for distribution.”

Tillie Richardson with the Happy Hearts Quilting Guild is making masks, but she’s also one of the few volunteers who actually ventures out into the public.

“I make sure that my sewers have the supplies they need to make the masks,” Richardson said. “I pick up the fabric and the elastic and get it to my sewers, and when they’re done I pick up the completed masks and bring them here. But this elastic shortage has been a problem. We’re getting it anyplace we can find it. We’re trying to locate anything that will work.”

Here’s how you can help

Contributions of elastic, fabric, or cash can be made during regular mask distributions Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Rogersville armory.

Otherwise elastic and/or cash can be slipped through the mail slot anytime at the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce office on the corner of Kyle Street and Church Street.

Contributions can also be mailed to Weart i/c/o Project Serve Our Soldiers, 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN 37857. Anyone interested in volunteering or contributing can also call Weart at (407) 883-2036.

Any first responder, medical employee, or essential worker who comes into contact with the public is invited to request newly manufactured masks by calling Bill Hewitt at (321) 693-1548 to confirm the number of masks that they need so their packages can be prepared and ready to hand out quickly. Hewitt can also be contacted by emailing [email protected].