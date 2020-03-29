NET health departments ask public to call prior to arrival for appointments

During this time, please call ahead before arriving at the health department for any scheduled appointment you may already have or before visiting the health department.
Health department staff are speaking with patients over the phone to determine which services to offer over the telephone, at car-side or in-person.
This will ensure patient and staff safety as well as great customer service.
Here are the local health department phone numbers for Northeast Tennessee:
Carter County: (423) 543-2521
Greene County: (423) 798-1749
Hancock County: (423) 733-2228
Hawkins-Church Hill: (423) 357-5341
Hawkins-Rogersville: (423) 272-7641
Johnson County: (423) 727-9731
Unicoi County: (423) 743-9103
Washington County: (423) 975-2200
The Northeast Regional Health Office has established an information line for local residents and healthcare providers to call with questions or concerns related to COVID-19. Tennessee Department of Health employees will take calls daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The information line number is (423) 979-4689 and is designed to provide callers with trusted information related to COVID-19.
TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
Visit the Tennessee Department of Health online at www.tn.gov/health.
Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!