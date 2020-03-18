Witten agrees to one-year deal with Raiders

Jason Witten will wear the silver and black for his 17th NFL season.

The former Elizabethton and University of Tennessee star agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.

Witten, 37, spent the first 16 years of his playing career as a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. He made 63 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns last season after coming back from a one-year hiatus during which he served as an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Witten is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in career receptions (1,215) and receiving yards (12,977). He ranks fourth all-time on the NFL receptions list and second behind Tony Gonzalez among tight ends.

The 2012 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his charity work as well as his on-field excellence, Witten holds league records for most consecutive games played by a tight end (235) and most games started (186).

The 11-time Pro Bowler owns franchise records for 255 games played and 18 catches in a single game, set in 2012.