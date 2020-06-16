When faith is shaken and trust wavers, be not afraid

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

I looked and there stood Jesus. Seeking forgiveness for my sins and fearful for the coming dawn, I bowed my head and prayed. I may never recall my exact words. I may never again tremble in fear of the unknown. Sickness may come. Threats may surround me. I will not waver for Jesus has appeared before my eyes, spiritually speaking. Even as he spoke to the apostles face to face, he spoke to me. The “I” and “me” could represent any of you who have had a visit with the King of Glory.

Facing COVID-19 is a spiritual challenge. Faith is shaken and trust wavers. Be not afraid. Send a visitation call out to Jesus; no RVSP attached. Come quickly Lord I pray. Either He is with you or just outside the door. He wants to visit.

Revelation 3:20 tells us, “Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.”

Scripture tells us, “After these things the word of the Lord came unto Abram in a vision, saying, Fear not, Abram: I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward.” (Genesis 15:1) “And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” (Matthew 10:28) “Shall I not visit for these things? saith the LORD: and shall not my soul be avenged on such a nation as this?” (Jeremiah 5:9) “Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.” (James 1:27)

2 Corinthians 3:17 explains, “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

In this time of worry and fear of the unknown, our Lord will visit and bestow upon us His grace. That grace is sufficient in the calming of our storms, healing of our bodies and restoring the great principles of our nation.

John 14:27 "Peace leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”

Know God, know peace. Amen.

Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.