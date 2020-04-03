Life in the wilderness calls for great faith

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

If you read any of the Psalms David wrote, you will come to the conclusion that David experienced many ups and many downs. In Psalm 63, David finds himself in the wilderness, a place where he feels all alone. There are two things David does in his wilderness that you and I can do in our wilderness moments. David longed to be with the Lord. He admits in verse No. 1 that God is his God. He longed for God because God was personal to him. David also longed to see God move on his behalf. Verse 2 tells us he wanted to see the power and glory of God.

Realizing he could not go to the temple because of his present condition, David makes a determination that he would not only long for God, but he would live for God no matter what. Verse 4 tells us he will “bless thee while I live.” In other words, I may be in a wilderness, but I am determined that if I am breathing, I will live for you. David reflects on God’s goodness and says in verse 6 and 7, “When I remember thee upon my bed, and meditate on thee in the night watches. Because thou hast been my help, therefore in the shadow of thy wings will I rejoice.” Life was not very good for David, yet he determined he would long for God and he would live for God. He would reflect on what God has done and because God has moved once, He is able to move again.

I know life is uncertain now, but God is certain. We should long to see God move on our behalf again. We should have a determination to live for Him no matter what we are facing in our lives. David found strength in the Lord, and in His word, and in His promises. David trusted God in his wilderness, and I want to encourage you to do as David did.

Dr. Scott Young is senior pastor at Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport.