The COVID-19 pandemic may have made for a rough semester for John I. Burton High School’s seniors, but Saturday’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 saw blue skies with the required social distancing and face masks.

Burton Principal Brad Hart joined Norton Schools Superintendent Gina Wohlford, School Board Chairman Cody McElroy and Burton teachers and staff at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium to hand diplomas to each student of the 58-member class, who arrived in relays with their families for the ceremony and a photo session.