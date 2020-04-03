Wise County School Board to livestream sessions

Superintendent Greg Mullins said Thursday that county residents will be able to access live the April 7 budget workshop and meeting through the school system’s website (www.wisek12.org) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/wisek12/). Viewers can also use the online link (https://wisek12.zoom.us/j/853101905).

Mullins said the livestreamed meeting is to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency orders in recent weeks, including a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people. During a typical regular board meeting, school board members and staff can bring meeting attendance to 16 or more before members of the public are included. He said provisions will be made to allow comments by phone during the public comment session.

While the school board will be voting on Tuesday to put its proposed 2020-21 budget out for a public hearing, Mullins said uncertainty over state and local revenues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will raise more questions as the board and the county board of supervisors finalize budget plans for next fiscal year.

“We’ve been told by the state Department of Education to plan based on numbers and information we’ve been given, but state revenues continue to plummet,” Mullins said. “We don’t yet have detailed info on federal reimbursements under the stimulus yet.”

The school board work session starts at 5 p.m. and the regular board meeting starts at 6 p.m.

The workshop meeting agenda includes setting a date and time for a public hearing on the 2020-21 budget.

The regular meeting agenda includes:

— Public comment

— Updates on the coronavirus situation

— Special education plan updates

— Closed session for personnel and legal matters

The school system continues to provide meals for students during the closure of school buildings under state emergency orders. Starting on Wednesday, April 8, meals will be distributed one day per week. Five breakfasts and five lunches will be provided for each child on Wednesday each week.

Meals will be available for drive thru pickup from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the following locations: Coeburn Primary, J.W. Adams Combined, St. Paul Elementary, Union Primary and Wise Primary.

Meals will also be available on bus routes in each community. Bus runs will start at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Social distancing and minimal contact should be maintained during drive thru pickup and delivery. For more information, call Director of Food Services Brandi Bates at (276) 328-8017 or the schools providing meals.