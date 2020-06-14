TWRA’s Bryan Kegley promoted to District 42 lieutenant

TWRA Wildlife Sergeant Bryan Kegley has been promoted to the rank of District 42 Lieutenant, which covers 10 counties in the upper east Tennessee area of Region 4.

TWRA Captain Tim Sain issued Lt. Kegley his gold badge during a pinning ceremony held at the TWRA regional office in Morristown earlier this month. Family and fellow officers attended the pinning ceremony coordinated by Region 4 Major Shelley Hammonds.

Kegley was joined by his wife Sharon, son Griffin and daughter Holly at the ceremony.

The specific badge issued to Kegley was worn by former District 42 Lt. Gary McWherter, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in 2013. Lt. Jeff Prater, who recently transferred into the Region 4 lieutenant position under Major Hammonds, previously wore the sentimental badge.

After graduating from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Science in 1990, Kegley began his TWRA career in 1991 as a wildlife officer in Sullivan County. In 2012, he promoted to the rank of sergeant and was responsible for supervising several wildlife officers in his work unit. As a lieutenant, he supervises and supports three sergeants and 23 wildlife and boating officers in the commission of their duties. He will also handle many of the district's administrative responsibilities and carry out law enforcement activities and training.