Eastman announces death of Kingsport team member due to COVID-19

The individual was not identified.

“The entire Eastman team extends our deepest condolences to our colleague’s family and friends during this challenging and distressing time,” Eastman spokeswoman Betty Payne said in an email. “We are profoundly saddened by this unexpected loss. Members of our team have offered assistance to the family, and we will not be sharing any further information as we respect the family’s privacy.”

“Eastman has previously shared with its team members and the community the importance of everyone following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, including practicing social distancing and good hygiene, to avoid community spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Payne said. “Recent information suggests that many carriers of COVID-19 may not have symptoms. We again ask every person in the community to abide by social distancing and other precautions – the life that you save by doing so may be a loved one, a member of your family or a member of your community.”

Last week, Eastman reported two employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

Eastman is a Kingsport-based global specialty products company.