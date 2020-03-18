MECC Foundation honors short story, poetry contest winners

The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation announced winners the 2020 Lonesome Pine Short Story and Poetry Contests. The contest was held in conjunction with the 44th annual John Fox Jr. Literary Festival, held Wednesday, March 4.

Middle School Short Story

First Place: Corey Gray, Ridgeview Middle School, “The Wraith”

Second Place: Olive Jeffery, Union Middle School, “The Dreaming Champion”

Third Place: Leylah Hamilton, a homeschool student, “All in a Lifetime”

High School Short Story

First Place: Claire Childress, a homeschool student, “Celebrity Happiness”

Second Place: Shelby Ann Peace, Union High School, “Like a Bat”

Third Place: Emily Katelin Mae Hall, Central High School, “The Empress of Malatonia”

Adult Category Short Story

First Place: Donita Ratliff Kennedy, Kingsport, “Sitting Up with the Dead”

Second Place: Greg Sturgill, Wise, “Red and Milky White”

Third Place: Kelly Pilkenton, Norton, “An Automatonomatic Fear”

Middle School Poetry

First Place: Kiarah Hamilton, a home school student, “Dreams Keep You Alive”

Second Place: Rachel Mullins, Ridgeview Middle School, “Infinite Imagination”

Third Place: Lauren Wood, Ridgeview Middle School, “Dear Shakespeare”

High School Poetry

First Place: Emily Kaitlin Mae Hall, Central High School, “In My Wildest Dreams”

Second Place: Ethen Roberts, Sullivan Central High School, “Mispelled”

Third place: Noah Smith, a homeschool student, “The Men of Culloden”

Adult Poetry

First Place: McKenzie Templeton, Gate City, “Snowflakes”

Second Place: Eboni Hamilton, Big Stone Gap, “A Deer in the Headlights”

Third Place: Donna Hamilton, Church Hill, “The Girl and the Balloon”

To learn more about the MECC Foundation, visit www.meccfoundation.org.