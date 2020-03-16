Civics 101: You can't judge a book's cover by its title

The cover of the 2019-2020 Tennessee Blue Book is yellow, honoring the symbolic color of the national women’s suffrage movement. The special color change is in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote — and the Tennessee General Assembly’s direct role in that historic step.

Initially introduced to Congress in 1878, the 19th Amendment was not submitted to the states for ratification for 41 years. On August 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th (and final) state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment, thereby making women's suffrage legal in the United States.

“This commemorative edition honors the steadfast efforts of Tennessee suffragists and the pivotal role Tennessee played in ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said when the book was issued earlier this year. “It is fitting to dedicate our state’s official historical reference, the Tennessee Blue Book, to this significant milestone.”

Published every two years, the Tennessee Blue Book is the definitive manual on Tennessee state government. It features detailed information about all three branches of government, Tennessee state history, biographies of elected and appointed state officials, census data, election statistics, and more.

The 2019-2020 Blue Book, published by the Secretary of State’s office, is available free of charge to any Tennessee resident through members of the General Assembly or the Division of Publications at (615) 741-2650 or [email protected]

The Tennessee Department of State authorized the printing of 54,350 copies of the book, at a cost of about $5.52 per copy.

Previous editions of the Tennessee Blue Book can be viewed at sos.tn.gov.

Source: Tennessee Secretary of State