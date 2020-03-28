Goodwill Tenneva closes stores in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Store closures have taken place this week in Goodwill Tenneva’s 17-county service area. Virginia locations include Richlands, Chilhowie, Wise, Abingdon, and the Bristol store at Linden Drive. Tennessee locations include all stores in Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol, and Greeneville.

“Goodwill Tenneva is committed to the health and safety of our employees, donors, shoppers, program participants, and community,” said Morris Baker, president and CEO. “In light of the fast-paced developments resulting from this pandemic, and to support measures protecting public health during this crisis, we have made this difficult decision.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has created a time of great uncertainty and a new situation for us,” said Matt Delozier, director of Human Capital for Goodwill Tenneva. “We sincerely regret having to take this action, but current circumstances do not allow otherwise. Our Workforce Development Team is in place to support all employees. We are committed to the well-being of all those we serve and are doing everything we can to help our community during this unprecedented time.”

To avoid potential health concerns related to donations accumulating outside donation sites — and because state regulations forbid such accumulations — all stores and attended donation centers will continue to accept donations. These centers will be open for convenience, effective March 28. Donations will be accepted Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. For the health and safety of employees and donors, Goodwill Tenneva has instituted new unloading procedures to maximize social distancing.

“Our plans are to reopen at a safe and appropriate time, to continue our work of helping local people who need jobs and job training. The Goodwill team remains available to provide support to our employees and program participants who have been so directly impacted by this situation,” said Baker. “We will maintain updated information at www.goodwilltnva.org.”

About Goodwill Industries of Tenneva: Goodwill Industries of Tenneva operates 13 retail locations throughout a 17-county service area, from Southwest Virginia to East Tennessee. Goodwill is a social enterprise nonprofit organization, whose mission is to provide access to employment services for people with challenges to successful employment. For more information, visit www.goodwilltnva.org.