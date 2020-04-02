Powers, Yarber named Region 1D players of the year

Eastside coach Patrick Damron was named as the boys’ coach of the year after guiding his squad to the regional championship this season.
Powers is joined on the first team by Twin Springs’ freshman Connor Lane, along with J.I. Burton’s Trevor Culbertson.
The remainder of the Region 1D first team include Grundy’s Cade Looney and Jacob McCoy, Honaker’s Grayson Honaker, Holston’s Nick DeLatos and Northwood’s Luke Carter.
GIRLS ALL-REGION 1D
Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas has been named as the Region 1D coach of the year.
Joining Yarber on the all-region team are Eastside’s Anna Whited and Kaylee Yates, Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke, Honaker’s LeeAnna McNulty and Akilah Boyd, Holston’s Liyah French and Rural Retreat’s Michaela Fiscus.
BOYS
All-Region 1D
Player of the Year: Ethan Powers, Eastside
Coach of the Year: Patrick Damron, Eastside
First Team
Ethan Powers, Eastside, sr.
Cade Looney, Grundy, jr.
Luke Carter, Northwood, sr.
Grayson Honaker, Honaker, jr.
Trevor Culbertson, J.I. Burton, jr.
Nick DeLatos, Holston, jr.
Connor Lane, Twin Springs, fr.
Jacob McCoy, Grundy, sr.
Second Team
Eli Carter, Northwood, so.
Ray Berry, Chilhowie, sr.
Jordan Keith, Holston, sr.
Michael Frye, Northwood, jr.
Caleb Yeary, Thomas Walker, jr.
Connor Blevins, Eastside, sr.
Johnathan Hurley, Hurley, sr.
Corey Keene, Twin Valley, sr.
Trevor McGlothlin, Twin Valley, sr.
Honorable Mention
Quaheim Brooks, Holston; Lucas Doss, Chilhowie; Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove; Zach Owens, Castlewood; Mikey Culbertson, J.I. Burton; Caleb Stocks, Council; Tyler Young, Hurley.
GIRLS
All-Region 1D
Player of the Year: Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry
Coach of the Year: Tommy Thomas, Patrick Henry
First Team
Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry, jr.
LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker, jr.
Anna Whited, Eastside, jr.
Michaela Discus, Rural Retreat, sr.
Kaylee Yates, Eastside, sr.
Akilah Boyd, Honaker, jr.
Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker, so.
Liyah French, Holston, sr.
Second Team
Kaycee Deskins, Patrick Henry, sr.
Payton Monahan, Patrick Henry, so.
Katie Barr, Chilhowie, so.
Kaylee Jenkins, J.I. Burton, so.
Emaleigh Powers, Twin Springs, jr.
Mashayla Belcher, Grundy, sr.
Erin Larkin, Twin Springs, sr.
Krista Endicott, Hurley, jr.
Honorable Mention
Caroline Hayden, Northwood; Lexy Nowers, Rural Retreat; Shelbie Fannon, Thomas Walker; Chloe Powers, Eastside; Haylee Moore, Twin Valley; Maggie Deel, Grundy; Halle Hilton, Honaker; Brooke Tiller, Council.