'Tennessee Starts Here:' Rocky Mount opens for season with new tours, new slogan

PINEY FLATS — Rocky Mount State Historic Site has opened for the 2020 season with additional types of tours that highlight its role in Tennessee’s development.

Rocky Mount has enacted safety protocols because of the global coronavirus pandemic. The site will observe social distancing at all times, and visitors will need to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Best known as the capital of the Southwest Territory and the home of William and Barsheba Cobb, Rocky Mount offers guests first-person interpretive tours. But this year it added two others — the Tennessee Heritage Tour and Conversation with the Cobbs — which will enable visitors to experience the history of Rocky Mount and the region from multiple angles.

“Rocky Mount is a jewel that enchants visitors with captivating tours and programs in a beautiful setting,” said Cody Boring, Rocky Mount’s executive director, who joined the organization in January. “We embrace the rich history of the late 1700s and have created the new tours because there are so many more details we can share about the importance of Rocky Mount and events of that time period in Northeast Tennessee.”

To more fully showcase its part in the historical landscape, Rocky Mount has adopted a new slogan — “Tennessee Starts Here” — with the tagline “Connect, Grow & Learn about the Roots of the Past.”

Tours are available Tuesdays through Saturdays. Rocky Mount began offering the Tennessee Heritage Tours this month, will relaunch the first-person tour in July and will introduce Conversation with the Cobbs in August. More information about the tour types is available at www.rockymountmuseum.com.

“Our varied tours, all featuring expert interpreters, will encourage our guests to join us over and over so they can learn more about the breadth and depth of the region’s history,” Boring said. “We have spent considerable time preparing scripts for these tours and look forward to sharing the information in them with our guests.”

Rocky Mount has updated its website with new features. A primary benefit of the revamped website is increased customer convenience with the ability to book a tour and pay for it online. Tour prices are available on the website.

Special events are planned again this year, such as the Fall Family Festival and the Candlelight Christmas Tours. The site is still available for weddings and other rental opportunities, such as as meetings and retreats.

Rocky Mount is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission.

For more information, call (423) 538-7396, email [email protected], or visit www.facebook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMountTN on Twitter and Instagram.